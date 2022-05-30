Police seek help finding missing Chatsworth teenager

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing for assistance in helping find a Chatsworth teenager last seen five days ago. Police say the teenager, identified as 17-year-old Katlen Tamia Moodley, was last seen by her mother on May 24.

According to the victim’s mother she left home for school, situated in Moorton, Chatsworth. Katlen was last seen wearing her white school dress at the time of disappearance. Police said other descriptions of the victim include a slender build, she weighs approximately 48kg and is of medium complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Sulieman at the Chatsworth FCS Unit on 083 371 5600/ 031 451 4233 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Lulama Zama is still missing. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, police say that are still searching for a teenager who has been missing since April 18. Lulama Zama, 16, from Amandawe area in Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast, was last seen near a bus stop.

She was going to the Scottburgh library and never returned home. Anyone with information that can assist police to find her is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Chiliza on 039 978 1900/ 073 163 3215 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL