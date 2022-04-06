Police seek information after teenager killed outside nightclub

Durban: Police are looking for witnesses in the murder of a Gqeberha teenager who died following a stabbing incident outside a nightclub. According to police, Henrique Scott, 18, was stabbed on Christmas Eve outside a party venue in Slater Street and died a few days later.

“It is alleged Scott and a friend arrived together at the club. “Scott’s friend had gone into the venue while he was denied entry. “It is further alleged that Scott got involved in a physical altercation with people outside. When the club closed at 23.00 due to the curfew restrictions, Scott was found lying on his back on the ground a few metres away from the club entrance. He sustained two stab wounds and was taken to hospital,” said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

On December 28, police were informed by the hospital that Scott succumbed to his injuries a case of murder was opened. “Video footage relating to the incident was circulating on social media. Hence, police believe that several people witnessed the incident,” said Naidu. She said the alleged suspect, aged between 20 and 30, was wearing a red scarf as a mask, a white T-shirt, black pants, and had dreadlocks/braids.

