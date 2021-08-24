Police seize bales of dagga worth R3m headed for Vryheid

DURBAN: Two suspects, who were allegedly transporting dagga with a street value of R3 million, were nabbed early this morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, police received intelligence about a truck that was transporting dagga, from Pongola towards the Vryheid/Louwsburg.

She said a joint operation, between various units within the SAPS, was activated to nab the suspects. “The truck was spotted along the R69, in the Louwsburg policing area, and was stopped. THE truck was stopped and a search was conducted. Picture: SAPS “Upon searching the truck, police found 33 bales of dry dagga, which weighed 1 567.5kg.

“The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R3 million,” said Gwala. Gwala said the suspects, aged 43 and 46, were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. A TOTAL of 33 bales of dry dagga, which weighed 1 567.5kg was seized. Picture: SAPS The suspects are expected to appear before the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.