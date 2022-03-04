Police seize stolen cobalt hydroxide worth R6.5m from a warehouse in Durban

DURBAN: Police seized cobalt hydroxide to the value of R6.5 million from a warehouse in Jacobs, Durban, yesterday morning. The cobalt hydroxide was allegedly stolen from Gauteng in early January.

Cobalt hydroxide, according to police, is a powdery green substance that is used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes, inks and is also used a catalyst in the manufacture of battery electrodes. Police are still searching for the suspects. Picture: SAPS Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said at around 9am, officers from the Provincial Investigation Unit, assisted by the Ethekwini District Task Team and a private security company, proceeded to a warehouse in Quality Street. “Police pounced on the premises to execute a search warrant and found 48 bags of cobalt hydroxide that were hidden.”

The bags were allegedly stolen from a warehouse on Prelude Avenue in Crown City, Joburg, on January 6 and transported to Durban on January 31. Gwala said each bag weighed 736kg. Police said each bag weighed 736kg. Picture: SAPS She said police the product was destined to be shipped overseas today. “The recovered bags, which are valued at R6.5m (in total), was positively identified by the lawful owner.” She said police were still searching for the suspects.

