Police still investigating R200 million cocaine theft from the Hawks Office in KZN
Share this article:
Durban: Two weeks after cocaine with a street value of R200 million was allegedly stolen from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone, police are still investigating.
On Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “I can confirm that police at Port Shepstone are investigating a case of burglary at a business premises. The matter is still under investigation.”
At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the thieves broke into the building sometime between November 5 and 7.
Mbambo said thieves gained access by forcing open the windows.
“One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with.
“The robbers stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200 000 000 and ransacked the office where safes were kept.”
National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya appointed the deputy national head, Lieutenant-General Tebello Constance Mosikili to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances of the theft.
IOL