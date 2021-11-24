Police still investigating R200 million cocaine theft from the Hawks Office in KZN

Durban: Two weeks after cocaine with a street value of R200 million was allegedly stolen from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone, police are still investigating. On Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “I can confirm that police at Port Shepstone are investigating a case of burglary at a business premises. The matter is still under investigation.”

At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the thieves broke into the building sometime between November 5 and 7. Mbambo said thieves gained access by forcing open the windows. “One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with.

MORE ON THIS Cocaine worth R200 million stolen from Hawks office in KZN