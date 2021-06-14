Police urge people to stop sharing videos of those killed in Durban CBD shooting

Durban: KZN police have appealed to members of the public to refrain from sharing pictures and videos of a shooting over the weekend, saying it was causing more heartache for the victim’s families. Three people were fatally wounded on Saturday at around 12.40pm while travelling in the Durban CBD.

“Four people were in a vehicle when they were shot by unknown suspects who were travelling in another vehicle. Two people were declared dead at the scene while the other died in hospital,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. She said the fourth victim was injured. She said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Point SAPS.

“We are appealing to the members of the community to refrain from taking and sharing pictures and videos of the deceased person. This is causing a trauma and heartache to the families of the victims.” The Mercury reported that a Grade 12 learner was among those killed. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, said paramedics had responded to the shooting at the corner of Mazeppa and Pickering streets in Durban Central.

“Reports indicate that two adult males, a male minor male and a female minor were shot multiple times in their car. “The two adult males in the front seats were assessed and found to have sustained fatal injuries and declared deceased on the scene. “The minor female had sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital. The minor male had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital for further care.“