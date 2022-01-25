Police urges IPHC Jerusalem to report ’rogue cops’ accused of intimidation campaign

Pretoria – The SAPS in North West has urged the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) Jerusalem led by Bishop Michael Sandlana to register official complaints about the alleged intimidation of church members and families by the “rogue” members of the SAPS. The church held a media briefing in Pretoria, and followed up with a media statement alleging that members of the SAPS affiliated to other factions of the divided IPHC have intensified a campaign to instil fear amid the three-way race to control the church.

“From the day of media briefing, which was carried live on public television stations and our own internal communication platforms [on January 13], until today, the intimidation, harassment and frivolous attacks on members of IPHC Jerusalem has markedly increased with underhand tactics to intimidate the IPHC Jerusalem congregation,” said IPHC Jerusalem spokesperson Priest Vusi Ndala. “We hereby highlight that a few hours after the media briefing on January13, 2022, where we detailed the ongoing harassment by police and the Zuurbekom massacre case being struck off the roll, members of SAPS descended at the IPHC in Jerusalem for reasons that remain unknown to us.” Ndala said the police officers “stormed” the IPHC Jerusalem church precinct in Rabokala, North West, demanding the contact details of all the security companies providing security services at the facility.

“On being referred by security guards to the relevant person that could help them, the police officers surprisingly sped away. Our CCTV footage has clearly recorded this awkward incident,” said Ndala. “But the unfolding events did not end there. Three days later, on Sunday evening, His Grace, Successor MG Sandlana’s family was pursued by multiple police vehicles as they passed a toll plaza on the N4. Surprisingly, there was a marked police motor vehicle from the K9 squad or unit with a contingent of more than two SAPS vehicles and another unmarked motor vehicle fitted with police blue lights.” Ndala said that in this incident a rifle was discharged by the police officers, “shooting at the family for no apparent reason”.

“During the incident, the family of our father, fearing for their lives, stopped at the nearest filling station just after the toll plaza and the police attacked them verbally and physically. Our suspicion and belief at this stage is that these rowdy police officers had got their intelligence wrong, and were of the belief that the family entourage included His Grace Successor, MG Sandlana,” he said. “As we have said, the SAPS has for the longest time been looking for any incident to taint our father’s name and standing. We are in possession of the images and video footage of the incidents at a filling station which clearly show the SAPS officers – some without masks – harassing the family and handcuffed some drivers.” Reacting to the IPHC Jerusalem’s allegations, spokesperson for the SAPS North West, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said any claims made against police officers in the province were not taken lightly.