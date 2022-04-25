Police’s Tactical Response Team shoots hijacker dead and rescues motorist bundled in his car boot

Pretoria – A car hijacker was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police, while three of his accomplices were arrested at Verena in Mpumalanga. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said three firearms as well as a hijacked vehicle were also recovered by members of the police’s Tactical Response Team (TRT).

“According to the information at police disposal, a group of armed suspects allegedly hijacked a grey Volkswagen Polo 6 at Vosman on (Thursday) around 8.30pm where the male driver, his wife and child were held at gunpoint. It is said that the suspects then dropped the wife and child a few kilometres away from the place where the vehicle was hijacked,” Mohlala said. The hijackers kept the car owner in the boot of the vehicle after dropping off his family. “The matter was brought to the attention of the authorities where a tracker company as well as the Tactical Response Team from Cape Town (deployed in Mpumalanga) assembled forces in pursuit of the suspects,” Mohlala said.

A hijacked motorist was freed from his car boot after members of the police's Tactical Response Team shot dead one of the hijackers in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “It is said that the suspects were also driving a white Opel Corsa and they took the R544 Road in Hertzog near Verena. At around 11pm a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and members of the TRT where one male suspect succumbed.” Two suspects sustained some gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital under police. One suspect without visible injuries, was taken into custody. “A total of three suspects, including the two injured ones were arrested. The hijacked VW Polo was also recovered with the Opel Corsa confiscated as well as three pistols seized from the possession of the suspects, who were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Mohlala said.

“The suspects are linked to several incidents, including the one where members at Siyabuswa were attacked in March 2022, a car hijacking at Siyabuswa earlier this month as well as an attack of members of the police at Witbank in February 2021.” Police said the arrested suspects are also linked to an attack on SAPS members at KwaMhlanga earlier this month. “More charges may be added on the arrested suspects, including the hijacking incident at Vosman, as the investigation continues. The three suspects are expected to appear before court soon,” Mohlala said.

