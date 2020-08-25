1 677 new Covid-19 cases and 100 more deaths for SA

By IOL reporter and ANA reporter Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 1 677 new Covid-19 cases and 100 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said on Monday. This takes the total number of cases in the country to 611 450 with a cumulative death toll of 13 159. Among the latest fatalities 14 come from KwaZulu-Natal, 36 from Mpumalanga, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Limpopo, 11 from Eastern Cape and 19 from Western Cape. The recoveries now stand at 516 494 which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

Graphic supplied by Department of Health

Capetonians called on to adhere to social distancing rules, again

The City of Cape Town has again cautioned residents to adhere to health and social distancing regulations to avoid a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien, said that the City’s Health Department continues to be part of a transversal response team dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the metropole.

“As more people return to work, and children return to school and Early Childhood Development Centres, it is important that the public is aware of where to turn in the event of concerns or questions about adherence to health protocols,” Badroodien said.

Mayor Dan Plato added: “Now more than ever, we cannot relax our vigilance around adhering to COVID-19 protocols. All our efforts are focused on rebuilding the economy and enabling businesses to reopen and continue operating, in line with the regulations.

“Our residents have a big role to play in our continued path to economic recovery over the coming weeks and months to prevent a new surge in infections. I urge all residents to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing, as the pandemic is not over,” he said.