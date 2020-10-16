1 770 new Covid-19 cases detected in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A total of 1 770 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in South Africa in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 698 184 . On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that 158 new Covid-19-related deaths had been reported. "Regrettably, we report 158 more Covid-19 related deaths: 22 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 38 from KwaZulu Natal, 70 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 309. Of the 158 deaths reported on Thursday, 8 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 from Limpopo and 4 in the Western Cape," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said. He added that the recovery rate remained steady at 90% with 628 301 people having recovered from Covid-19. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 481 354 with 22 609 new tests conducted since the last report.

Graphic by Department of Health

Graphic by Department of Health

Graphic by Department of Health

Earlier on Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africans needed to see this moment as a rupture with the past and an opportunity to drive fundamental and lasting change.

"It is an opportunity not only to recover the ground that we have lost over the course of the pandemic, but to place the economy on a new path to growth," Ramaphosa said when unveiling the reconstruction and recovery plan at the joint sitting of National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

He said the reconstruction and recovery plan would drive growth that was inclusive and transformative.

"The depth of the crisis caused by the pandemic has sharpened our focus and our determination to address the challenges that face us."

Ramaphosa also said the creation of jobs was at the centre of the plan.

"We must get our people back into the jobs they lost in the pandemic.

"We are determined to create more employment opportunities for those who were unemployed before the pandemic or who had given up looking for work.