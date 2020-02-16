10 ANC MPs pledge support for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane









MP Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane, MP Nomsa Kubheka. Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - Independent Media has reliably learned that 10 ANC female MPs have defied the party's unofficial stance on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and have visited her in Pretoria on Sunday. MPs Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba and Nomsa Kubheka were part of the delegation that went to 'offer support' for Mkhwebane, Independent Media has learned. Sources have revealed that 6 vehicles arrived at Mkhwebane's Pretoria residence and parked outside. Mkhwebane, who was travelling from Cape Town where she had attended the State of the Nation Address, was reportedly surprised to find vehicles parked outside her gate. "It was [a number of] women, one of them is a cabinet minister," the source said. Independent Media contacted Mbinqo-Gigaba, who previously served as MEC in the Northern, confirmed that she and 9 other MPs visited Mkhwebane.

"We asked to visit her but she had not returned from Cape Town [yet]. We wanted to understand what is really going on. We always read about her and we wanted to understand what is really going on. She is a woman like us and she cannot be destroyed in front of us."

Asked why they went to visit Mkhwebane, Kubheka said: "We went to show our support. We must not allow our women to persecuted for doing their jobs well. We are not going to support a motion by the opposition to remove the public protector.

"We will support all chapter nine institutions. In our view, Mkhwebane is doing a great job. We told her that she has our support and we prayed with her, that's all," Kubheka ended.

The source also revealed more ANC and EFF MP's had asked to meet Mkhwebane to show her support. Independent Media is awaiting the full list of MP's who visited Mkhwebane.

Kubheka's WhatsApp profile boasts a picture of herself and Mbinqo-Gigaba with Mkhwebane.

On Friday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told Independent Media that Mkhwebane would finish her term "come rain or shine".

Two weeks ago senior ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo came out against the motion to remove Mkhwebane.

“There is no way that the ANC in Parliament will support the motion of the opposition in the form of the DA to remove Mkhwebane, no way."

Mahumapelo was the first senior MP of the ruling party to openly oppose the motion.

