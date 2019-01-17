Screengrab from live TV feed.



Johannesburg - When former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi took the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, most South Africans knew they were about to hear some explosive testimony.

Agrizzi was employed at the company between 1999 and 2016 and has testified that he was a trusted adviser to former Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson.





On Wednesday Agrizzi implicated two ministers in his testimony as well as a prominent trade union figure, but he dropped his biggest bombshells yet in the session before the commission adjourned for lunch on Thursday.





Here are 10 of the most shocking revelations made by Agrizzi:





1. Bosasa spent up to R6 million monthly bribing various government officials and senior executives at state-owned enterprises.





2. The company netted government contracts worth more than R10 billion.





3. The smallest bribe Agrizzi remembers paying was R 5000 but he recalled paying individual bribes of R1 million or more.





4. According to Agrizzi, there were eight vaults - all concealed behind false walls or hidden doors - at the Bosasa offices which were used to store money used to pay the various bribes.





5. Not a single government contract awarded to Bosasa was untainted.





6. Bosasa boss Gavin Watson boasted that he was looking after government officials by paying them huge bribes.





7. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials were bribed to impede the prosecution of Bosasa employees implicated in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe.





8. Agrizzi also showed the inquiry an explosive video in which a man, who he identified as Watson, is seen counting out bundles of cash - allegedly for the purpose of paying a bribe.





9. Bosasa executives "lived in a dangerous world" and "if you knew too much, you would get disposed of".





10. Agrizzi expressed concern about threats on his life after he spotted an individual he had previously worked with at the inquiry.





The hearing was adjourned due to security concerns and Agrizzi is expected to resume his testimony on Friday.





