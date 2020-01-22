Johannesburg - A SA Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) affiliate, the SA Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union (Salipswu), has threatened to challenge plans to stop unrecognised public sector unions from receiving subscription fees from civil servants.
Public Service and Administration director-general Professor Richard Levin told his colleagues nationally and provincially that 10 unions were not registered in terms of Section 13 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA).
In correspondence dated December 20, Levin said the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) had informed his department that there were unions receiving subscriptions from public servants despite not being recognised by the PSCBC in terms of a 2017 resolution.
The LRA allows employees who are members of a representative trade union to authorise an employer in writing to deduct subscriptions or levies payable to the trade union from the employee’s wages. Employees can also revoke the authorisation at a month’s written notice.
“The National Treasury has also been requested to terminate the stop order facilities that have been unduly extended to the above-mentioned unions,” Levin stated.