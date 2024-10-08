100 Days of GNU: ANC-DA coalition is defined by lies and false victories, says the EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed disapproval of the DA-ANC coalition, describing its first 100 days in governance as a failure marked by austerity, privatisation, and rising unemployment. Following the 2024 provincial and national elections, the EFF claims that the coalition has shown no clear policy direction for South Africans, characterising its governance as a “nauseating feel-good exercise” primarily benefiting political elites and media outlets.

“The first 100 days are ordinarily the benchmark of any administration, defining the policy platform and practical direction a government will undertake during its tenure,” the EFF said. However, they argue that the DA-ANC coalition has instead demonstrated “general decay” and a “neo-liberal” agenda that prioritises the interests of those who supported the coalition before the elections. The EFF's critique highlighted alarming job losses across various sectors, citing that the manufacturing industry cut 16,000 jobs, business services reduced 14,000 positions, while mining and transport industries each lost 7,000 jobs.

The trade industry saw a reduction of 5,000 jobs, and the construction sector lost 1,000 jobs, resulting in a cumulative loss of 50,000 jobs under the coalition's governance. The party accused the coalition of promoting “lies and false victories,” claiming that the DA-ANC administration has celebrated inconsequential decisions and misrepresented economic growth. The EFF pointed out that the recently announced 0.4% economic growth was primarily attributed to the financial sector, which benefited from high-interest rates and increasing domestic debt.

“They conveniently ignore that under this same period, mining and agriculture declined and unemployment increased by 158,000 people,” they added. Furthermore, the EFF criticised the coalition for boasting about investor confidence while ignoring the significant issue of profit-shifting by investors who accumulate profits domestically but invest them in foreign markets. “Essentially, the investor confidence is a meaningless victory for our economy domestically,” they argued.

The EFF also raised concerns over the coalition's austerity measures, which threaten to lead to thousands of job losses among teachers, as well as the potential cancellation of scholar transport and nutrition programs. The privatisation of state-owned enterprises is viewed as a rapid path away from meaningful industrialisation for the nation. Moreover, the EFF pointed out the absence of a coherent international policy posture from the government amid global tensions, including those in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

They questioned the DA-ANC coalition’s stance on serious humanitarian issues, such as the alleged ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by Israel against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. “What is the GNU posture on these critical international matters?’’, asked the EFF in a statement. The EFF also raised pressing questions about the government's stance on the ongoing violence against Palestinians and the lack of action regarding previously adopted motions, such as the one proposed by EFF leader Julius Malema to remove the Israeli embassy from South Africa.

As the coalition attempts to reverse progressive legislation like the BELA Bill, the EFF pointed to the DA's reluctance to fully implement sections of this bill that challenge white privilege. The EFF noted that the failure of DA Minister of Basic Education to attend the signing of this bill illustrated a troubling commitment to protect the interests of a privileged few. The EFF highlighted the chaos within the coalition, citing DA leader, John Steenhuisen's failure to adequately staff his office, opting instead for unqualified appointments among his inner circle.

This prioritisation of loyalty over competence reflects a broader trend within the DA-ANC coalition, undermining effective governance, the EFF said. The EFF said that the first 100 days of the DA-ANC coalition has revealed a government entrenched in confusion, economic decline, and policy uncertainty. The party remains committed to holding this coalition accountable and opposing its direction, emphasising that the façade of unity and effectiveness is an unsustainable narrative.