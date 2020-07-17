100% taxi capacity a death nail to Covid-19 fight, says Hospersa

As South Africa moves toward its Covid-19 peak, Hospersa has called on the government to reverse its decision to allow 100% taxi loading capacity, calling the decision reckless as it has "jeopardised the country’s fight against the virus". It said it was nothing less than a "death nail" to the fight against Covid-19, as risk of transmission will increase especially amongst health workers at a crucial time when the virus hits its peak, the union said in a statement on Friday. The union with more than 60 000 members in both the public and private health sector said the "decision contradicts many of the other regulations in place and has huge potential to collapse an already under pressure health sector". On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that taxi operators will now be allowed to operate at 100% capacity for short distances and 70% capacity for long-distance travel. Furthermore, taxi drivers must allow ventilation by opening windows and must ensure passengers wear masks.

“Hospersa condemns this reckless decision which has all but killed our fighting chance against Covid-19,” said Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines.

“More than 300 000 South Africans have tested positive for this deadly virus, with numbers expected to soar even higher when such reckless decisions are taken.

"This decision will increase the risk of transmission amongst the many health workers who use public transport to commute to work and thereby putting the health sector on the brink of collapse as more staff members will need to self-quarantine.

“The 100% taxi loading capacity contradicts the notion of social distancing. It makes no sense to have commuters observe social distancing at work, yet they are expected to sit in close proximity in a minibus taxi on route to their various work places.

"As a result, we should expect to see an increase in the infection rate and less capacity in health facilities to handle the exponential Covid-19 cases,” said Desfontaines.

“We call on government to reverse this decision and renegotiate with taxi operators, especially as the country moves to the Covid-19 peak period.

"Giving the green light to taxi operators to load full capacity is all but a death nail to this fight against this deadly virus and for those that make use of this form of public transport.

"Commuters might as well start typing their obituaries and crediting government for their untimely demise."