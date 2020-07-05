11 teachers, 3 pupils have died of Covid-19: Motshekga

Cape Town - Eleven teachers and 3 pupils have died nationally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Sunday. Motshekga also said that 2 740 teachers (less than 1 percent of the total number employed in the sector) have been infected with the coronavirus since schools reopened last month.

Among learners, there were 1 260 reported infections. This translate to less than 1 percent of learners, Motshekga said, stressing that the highest number of infections were from the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

The minister made the statement during an announcement on her department's readiness to phase in more grades from Monday. She stressed that the rise in coronavirus cases nationally are being mirrored in schools.

Since the reopening of schools on June 8, 968 out of 26 000 schools, or 4 percent, which re-opened had been forced to close temporarily due to Covid-19 cases, Motshekga said.

"They lost three to four days of school which would mean they enjoyed four weeks of schooling," Motshekga said.