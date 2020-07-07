111 more deaths and 8971 new cases take Covid-19 infections to 205 721

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased to 205 721 and a further 111 people have died, the health ministry said on Monday. This represents an increase of 8971 new cases on the day more pupils returned to school. According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the latest deaths - 17 from Limpopo, 9 from Eastern Cape, 35 from Western Cape and 50 from Gauteng - bring the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities to 3 310. Data provided by National Department of Health The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at 97 848, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,6%, Mkhize said. Data provided by National Department of Health In total, 1 864 111 tests have been completed, with 33 950 new tests reported in the past 24 hours.

Data provided by National Department of Health

North West Cogta MEC dies from Covid-pneumonia North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe, has died from Covid-pneumonia. He is believed to have died en-route to a hospital on Monday after going into cardiac arrest. He was being transferred from one medical facility to the next.

"MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with Covid-pneumonia on Sunday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken on Monday morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp.



"He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life," the North West government said in a statement.

North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late MEC Kegakilwe,

"He had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader," Mokgoro said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za