14 crewmen aboard Indian vessel, docked at Durban Port, test positive for Covid-19

DURBAN: Transnet has confirmed that 14 people aboard a vessel from India, that has docked at the Durban Port, have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson from Transnet said the chief engineer of the Eaubonne vessel birthed at the Port of Durban on Sunday, and died of a heart attack.

"The Filipino crewed vessel was a 17-day direct sail from India to the Port of Durban and, as a requirement for the next port of call, all crew members from the vessel were tested for Covid-19 and cleared.

“Upon arrival at the Port of Durban, as a standard precautionary measure, all crew members were tested and 14 of the crew tested positive for Covid-19. The entire vessel is currently in quarantine at the Port of Durban, as per Covid-19 regulations," Transnet said.

As part of Covid-19 protocol, the crew’s contact tracking and tracing is being undertaken.

Transnet said the vessel is currently under lockdown and the Port Health has assigned a team to go on board and check on the crew members.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is responsible for ensuring that all vessels calling at the port have been cleared by relevant state organs, namely Port Health, Migration, MRCC, and customs, before entering or leaving the Port.

The Health Department has been on high alert, following a positive Covid-19 case from a traveller, who recently arrived in SA from India. The patient was treated at a Durban-based private medical facility.

India has surpassed the 20 million mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country continues to be in the grips of a second wave of the pandemic.

IOL