14 political parties declared funding, says the Electoral Commission of South Africa

The first quarter political funding disclosure report for the financial year 2024/25 by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was released on Friday, August 30. The funding report covers the period of April 1 to June 30.

According to IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela, this is the first report since the inauguration of the seventh Parliament and administration, following the hosting of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections on May 29. Bapela said the declaration report was issued against a legislative environment wherein the Party Funding Act was amended. “The Electoral Matters Amendment Act 14 of 2024 did not provide disclosure thresholds for political parties and non-aligned political candidates.’’

As stated by the commission, 14 political parties were declared a cumulative amount of nearly R200,000,000. Bapela added that the value of first quarter 2024/25 donation disclosures was comparable to the value of donations declared during the fourth quarter of the past financial year. ‘’Totalling a colossal R189,950,829, this is by far the highest value of donations across all years and quarters since the introduction of the Political Funding Act, as amended,’’ said the commission.

ActionSA – R13,186,000 African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) – R240,000 African National Congress (ANC) – R26,015,313

Build One South Africa (Bosa) – R12,877,709 Change Starts Now – R150,000 Democratic Alliance (DA) – R56,601,039

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – R515,313 GOOD – R600,000 Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) – R38,340,000

Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ISANCO) – R100,000 Patriotic Alliance (PA) – R6,649,900 Rise Mzansi – R33,895,000

South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) – R400,000 Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) – R380,555 Bapela said the Commission wished to laud political parties who made declarations in the reporting period, even though there was no legal basis to do so.

‘’This act is indicative of these parties’ commitment to transparency in the management of their financial affairs. This can only bode well for electoral democracy in the country. ‘’Furthermore, the Commission wishes to ask the National Assembly to expeditiously finalise its processes and take a resolution on the thresholds in order for the president to gazette so that the lacuna (gap) in the regulations can be ameliorated.’’ Bapela said while there were a few first-time donors during the reporting quarter, a significant number of donors were repeat donors.