Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, September 5, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

14 political parties declared funding, says the Electoral Commission of South Africa

The IEC first quarter political funding report reveals that nearly R200 million was donated to14 political parties. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

The IEC first quarter political funding report reveals that nearly R200 million was donated to14 political parties. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Published 1h ago

Share

The first quarter political funding disclosure report for the financial year 2024/25 by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was released on Friday, August 30.

The funding report covers the period of April 1 to June 30.

According to IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela, this is the first report since the inauguration of the seventh Parliament and administration, following the hosting of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections on May 29.

Bapela said the declaration report was issued against a legislative environment wherein the Party Funding Act was amended.

“The Electoral Matters Amendment Act 14 of 2024 did not provide disclosure thresholds for political parties and non-aligned political candidates.’’

As stated by the commission, 14 political parties were declared a cumulative amount of nearly R200,000,000.

Bapela added that the value of first quarter 2024/25 donation disclosures was comparable to the value of donations declared during the fourth quarter of the past financial year.

‘’Totalling a colossal R189,950,829, this is by far the highest value of donations across all years and quarters since the introduction of the Political Funding Act, as amended,’’ said the commission.

ActionSA – R13,186,000

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) – R240,000

African National Congress (ANC) – R26,015,313

Build One South Africa (Bosa) – R12,877,709

Change Starts Now – R150,000

Democratic Alliance (DA) – R56,601,039

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – R515,313

GOOD – R600,000

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) – R38,340,000

Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ISANCO) – R100,000

Patriotic Alliance (PA) – R6,649,900

Rise Mzansi – R33,895,000

South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) – R400,000

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) – R380,555

Bapela said the Commission wished to laud political parties who made declarations in the reporting period, even though there was no legal basis to do so.

‘’This act is indicative of these parties’ commitment to transparency in the management of their financial affairs. This can only bode well for electoral democracy in the country.

‘’Furthermore, the Commission wishes to ask the National Assembly to expeditiously finalise its processes and take a resolution on the thresholds in order for the president to gazette so that the lacuna (gap) in the regulations can be ameliorated.’’

Bapela said while there were a few first-time donors during the reporting quarter, a significant number of donors were repeat donors.

She said many of the repeat donors made significant donations across several political parties, targeting mainly new or recently established political parties.

IOL Politics

Related Topics:

national electionspolitical campaignspolitical candidatespolitical parties and movementselectioniecactionsaancdaeffgood partyifprise mzansipatriotic alliancemk partybosasouth africaelectionselections 2024parliamentpolitical party funding actpoliticselection campaignselections 2024