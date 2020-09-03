176 new Covid-19 deaths and 2 420 more infections; recovery rate increases to 88%

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 176 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 336 new infections on Thursday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 14 563, and infections to over 633 015. South Africa has the sixth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind only the USA, Brazil, India and Russia. Peru recently overtook South Africa to become the country with the fifth most infections in the world. Although the number of new infections has slowed considerably, as has the rate of testing in the past week, daily deaths are also starting to slow, although they are still over 100 per day. The Department of Health said it had now tested over 3.7 million people in the private and public sector, with over 20 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 14 563.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 3946, Gauteng with 3730, Eastern Cape with 2956 and KZN, with 2203, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 176 deaths, Mkhize said the most deaths came from the Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Deaths by province:

Gauteng - 50

KZN - 39

Mpumalanga - 27

Eastern Cape - 24

Western Cape - 17

North West - 9

Free State - 8

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14 389.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

“Our recoveries now stand at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%,” he said.

The minister also said told Parliament on Wednesday, that the country had passed it’s Covid-19 storm.

Also this week, Wits University vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi said community transmissions were slowing and that the positivity rate had almost halved between level 5 and level 2, going from 27% to 15% currently.

Madhi said they expected further decreases in the next few weeks, but stressed it was not the time for Covid-19 complacency.

IOL