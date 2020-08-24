2 728 new Covid-19 cases and 72 more deaths for SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By IOL Reporter and ANA Reporter Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 2 728 new Covid-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the national Department of Health said on Sunday. This takes the total number of cases in the country to 609 773 with a cumulative death toll of 13 059. Over the past two weeks the number of new cases reported has begun to decline, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has repeatedly cautioned that South Africans should not become lax in observing the safety protocols to minimize transmission of the virus. Among the latest fatalities come 11 from Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 8 from Western Cape.

Graphic supplied by Health Department

To date, 3 553 425 tests have been conducted with 18 358 new tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries now stand at 506 470 which translates to a recovery rate of 83%

Graphic supplied by Health Department

Graphic supplied by Health Department

IFP demands answers on re-opening of KZN schools on Monday

The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to tell the public when substitute school teachers will be sent to schools and a number of other issues addressed before schooling resumes on August 24.

The IFP was concerned about media reports that some school principals were still waiting for substitute teachers, extra teachers, and coronavirus (Covid-19) personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered, IFP KwaZulu-Natal MPL and education spokesperson Thembeni Madlopha Mthethwa said in a statement.

"If such reports prove to be true, it is nothing but a recipe for disaster, and it will be an indication that the department is not ready for schools to re-open. The IFP believes that it is incumbent upon the KZN MEC for education to come clean and to tell parents what learners can expect when they return to school on Monday," she said.

Everything had to be transparent and concise. It was high time for the MEC to "stop playing mind-games". He had to assure parents and teachers that everything was in order.

"The buck stops with the MEC, as the political head of the department. Learners and teachers must be protected and they must be provided with PPE. The protection of learners is non-negotiable," Mthethwa said.

The IFP wanted Mshengu to provide a clear time-frame of when substitute teachers, PPE, and other problems facing schools would be addressed.