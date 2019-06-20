President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address at 7pm on Thursday. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - With hours to go before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address in Parliament at 7pm on Thursday, we asked IOL social media followers what burning issues they would like him to address. Here are 20 of the answers we received:

* Economy: Reduce the unrealistic exorbitant salaries paid to ministers and all other govt officials from national to local to reduce expenditure.

* Better pensions and disability allowance. How can people survive with R1500 per month 😢😭😢😭😢😭

* The best thing he can do, is tell the truth. No false promises. We'd have more respect for him. Give us the bad news - 95 % of his address and good news 5%.

* Less tax to those who have more kids and single salary, Just like the old Government use to do to cater for their kids needs.

* The shortage of staff in hospitals and the whole failure of the health system. Nurses shouldering the blame.

* Detail how is he going to deal with those implicated in state capture.

* Safety in schools.

* Farm murders.

* SOEs...tendering system... GDP growth. Youth inclusion in mainstream economy.

* Corruption!! He promised clean governance and we believed that. Why are there so many remnants left from the previous tenure and some of them are again deployed as head of commissions? What messages does that send out?

* Crime, because once crime is sorted, everything else falls into place.

* Employment of graduates whom government has spent on taking them to school. As they have invested in them.... Cause the government continues to lose them to private sector.

* Cut huge wage bills in local & national. They contribute absolutely nothing to the economy.

* How to stop corruption in SA.

* To remove all the chairpersons who are linked to corrupt activities.

* Address the crime on the Cape Flats please!! We need serious intervention!! It's a STATE OF EMERGENCY!!!!

* None of the above can be achieved if crime is not brought under control with corruption in politics and policing. If this is addressed and perpetrators are jailed, the economy will grow, unemployment will decrease and stability will be restored.

* Eskom needs to be sorted.

* The Ace influence

* Water desalination plants that work or we could be out of water too.

