2024 sees South African leaders in hot water over corruption allegations

In 2024, South Africa's political landscape was dominated by high-profile corruption cases involving senior politicians and public figures. These scandals not only raised questions about the integrity of the country's leadership but also highlighted the ongoing battle against corruption within the ruling elite.

Here’s a recap of the key figures embroiled in corruption cases and the political implications of their controversies. Thembi Simelane: Thembi Simelane, former Mayor of Polokwane and Minister of Justice, was thrust into the spotlight after allegations of corruption linked to a R500,000 “loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions. The company allegedly facilitated unlawful investments by the Polokwane local municipality into the defunct VBS Mutual Bank in 2016. As the “Coffee Shop Saga” unfolded, Simelane was accused of steering municipal funds toward associates in exchange for personal gain. Despite growing public pressure, Simelane remained in her Cabinet post for much of 2024, until President Cyril Ramaphosa moved her to the Ministry of Human Settlements in December. Critics viewed this as an attempt to sideline her, but questions remain about the lack of meaningful accountability.

President Cyril Ramaphosa: The Phala Phala scandal, which erupted in 2022, continued to dog President Cyril Ramaphosa throughout 2024. Allegations of foreign currency theft from his Phala Phala game farm, coupled with claims of a cover-up and failure to declare the funds to the South African Revenue Services (SARS), kept the president on the defensive. Opposition parties, particularly the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), called for his resignation, accusing him of attempting to conceal the crime. In a significant legal development, the EFF challenged Parliament’s decision not to pursue an impeachment inquiry into Ramaphosa’s actions. The EFF argued that the findings of an independent panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, which called for an impeachment investigation, should trigger a full inquiry. However, the ANC’s parliamentary majority shielded the president from accountability, leaving many to question whether the country’s institutions were capable of holding its leaders to account.

The controversy surrounding SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila intensified in 2024, as he publicly criticised the ANC's ongoing alliance with the Democratic Alliance (DA) amidst corruption scandals. Mapaila's comments came at a time when the ANC was under fire for shielding Ramaphosa from consequences related to the Phala Phala scandal. Although Mapaila's remarks were widely seen as an attempt to reinvigorate the ANC's internal integrity, they were met with resistance from key party figures, including Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who described Mapaila's statements as damaging to the party's unity. Pule Mabe:

Pule Mabe, former ANC national spokesperson and NEC member, found himself in court in 2024, facing charges related to corruption over a R27 million tender awarded to Enviro-Mobi in 2017. Mabe and his co-accused were granted bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the payment of R25 million for goods that were never delivered. Despite vehemently denying any wrongdoing, Mabe stepped aside from his position in the ANC’s NEC, emphasising his commitment to transparency and accountability. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula : Former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was another senior figure caught in a corruption storm in 2024. Facing multiple charges, including money laundering and bribery, Mapisa-Nqakula was accused of receiving millions in bribes from military contractors during her tenure as Defence Minister. In response to the ongoing legal investigation, she resigned from her position as speaker of the National Assembly, pledging to focus on clearing her name. Despite her resignation, the allegations cast a long shadow over her legacy, particularly given the high-level nature of the investigation.

Zizi Kodwa : Zizi Kodwa, former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, saw his corruption charges officially dropped in 2024. The charges, which involved accepting a R1.6 million bribe from an EOH executive, were withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions after careful consideration of submissions made by the defendants. While the withdrawal of charges offered some relief to Kodwa, the case nonetheless highlighted the deep-rooted corruption problems plaguing South Africa’s political system. 2024 was a year marked by corruption scandals that reached the highest levels of South Africa’s political and public institutions. While some figures, like Kodwa, saw their charges dropped, others, including Simelane, Ramaphosa, and Mapisa-Nqakula, continued to face significant legal and public scrutiny. The ongoing controversy surrounding Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal, in particular, raised broader questions about the ability of the South African government to hold its leaders accountable.