2024, the year that EFF bled green

If 2024 were a political movie, its title would undoubtedly be "Bruised and Partially Paralysed: The EFF's Struggle." As the year comes to a close, 2024 for the EFF will be remembered for a series of dramatic twists, that include a dismal turnout at the election launch rally at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, a loss in electoral support and losing key members dumping it to join the "enemy" uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma.

This unexpected shift has marked a tumultuous chapter in the party's history, leaving a lasting impact on South Africa's political landscape. Be it the red berets' heated campaign before the May 29 national and provincial elections or former deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigning from the party. In addition the party failed to improve their performance from the 11% it achieved in the 2019 election last elections garnering just nine percent in 2024 — just one percent more than when it contested its first elections in 2014.

All left leaning parties, especially the African National Congress (ANC) and EFF, lost votes to MKP. It came as a shock to many when the MKP became the third-largest party in the country after contesting its first election. MKP's rise pushed the EFF to fourth place. Its victory got them 58 seats in Parliament, while the EFF got 39 seats.

MKP recently celebrated its first anniversary at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. It was launched in Soweto last December. Normally, the green colour is associated with climate change and environment, however, in the fast moving political landscape, the emergence of the MKP which has adopted the colour, has created havoc in its counterparts particularly the EFF.

Zuma's MKP has made it its mandate to mass recruit the EFF members, according to Malema. Shivambu, advocates Dali Mpofu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mzwanele Manyi and Magasela Mzobe all left the EFF to join MKP. Their reasons were that they believe the MKP is the answer to the people's struggles, especially the black community.

Others cited Zuma's intelligence. But Malema saw this as an attack on his party. He recently ruled out ties with MKP due to its efforts to recruit EFF leaders. Malema said the party has “no relationship with MKP” and the relationship has worsened because of the MKP's mandate.

He labelled Zuma a corrupt leader and said he will never work with him. This is because the former statesman proposed that EFF and other black parties collapse into a united MKP. But Malema turned down the offer and said "it will never happen."

"Why would you want to close the EFF for a spaza shop with expired food? This movement, with such a huge infrastructure, with an office owned by this organisation, with farms belonging to this organisation, with members belonging to this organisation, with houses built for ordinary people by this organisation, with students who were taken to school by this organisation. “You wake up one morning and say to all those children, the organisation you committed that when you grow up you are going to vote for is no more. We would have sold the future generation. We are not going to sell the future generation for the dreams of an 82-year-old man who is corrupt to the core,” said Malema. Meanwhile, in its third national people's assembly, the EFF said it would come back stronger to reclaim its political credit.