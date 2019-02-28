Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA) Archives

Parliament - Twenty-four candidates have been shortlisted for the SABC board and will be interviewed over three days next week. The names listed on Thursday include former deputy director-general for telecommunications Gift Buthelezi, auditor Jasmina Patel, Advocate Matthews Mofokeng, South African National Editors' Forum member Mary Papayya, Nkosana Mbokana, Motshedi Lekalakala, Mamoduphi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Bernedette Muthien, Nakedi Ribane, Siphile Buthelezi and Cooper Sathsivan.

Also among the candidates are Nokuzola Ehrens, David Maimela, Mpiyakhe Mkholo, Lufuno Nevondwe, Livhuwani Matsila, Rowan Nicholls and Lulama Mokhobo.

There are eight vacancies on the SABC board following a spate of resignations, including that of deputy chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Krish Naidoo and John Mattison.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster has been at odds with Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned job cuts.

