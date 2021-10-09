270 policemen disciplined over their alleged involvement in helping suspects escape custody

Cape Town – Police officers have been hauled over the coals for their alleged involvement in the escape of several suspects. While more than 500 suspects escaped from lawful custody, the police have taken disciplinary action against 270 officers who allegedly helped suspects to escape.

The disciplinary action led to one police officer being fired and others had their salary docked for two months and got a written warning, said the police in the annual report before Parliament. “A total number of 545 persons escaped from police custody in 412 incidents, during 2020/2021, compared to 680 persons, during 2019/2020, a decrease of 135 escapees or 19,85%, achieving the targeted decrease of 2%. A total number of 202 escapees were re-arrested within 24 hours after the incident occurred. The highest number of escapees escaped from police station holding cells (165), followed by Community Service Centres (CSCs) and temporary holding facilities (86), from courts (dock, room or passage) (58), from court cells (47), from hospitals (44), wrongfully released (35), in transit (33), from police station loading zones (31), from court loading zones (18), during further investigation (17) and during arrest (before taken to police stations) (11),” said the report. The police said they were trying to mitigate these factors and bring down the number of prisoners who escape while in custody.