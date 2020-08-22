3 707 new Covid-19 cases and 144 more deaths for SA

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 3 707 new Covid-19 cases and 144 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the national Department of Health said on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases in the country to 607 045 with a cumulative death toll of 12 987. Over the past two weeks the number of new cases reported has begun to decline, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has repeatedly cautioned that South Africans should not become lax in observing the safety protocols to minimize transmission of the virus. Among the latest fatalities 46 were from Mpumalanga, 37 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from the Western Cape. Case data

Supplied by Department of Health

To date, 3 535 067 tests have been conducted with 30 560 new tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the disease stands at 504 127. The current recovery rate is 83%.

Back to school

Most pupils will be returning to school in the coming week and the Department of Basic Education has released a video teaching children about Covid-19 and helping them to understand what they can do to keep themselves safe.

As we go back to school it’s important that learners understand COVID-19, how to combat it, and how to keep themselves... Posted by Department of Basic Education South Africa on Thursday, August 20, 2020

No time to let our guard down

The move to level 2 lockdown earlier this week, and the relaxation of restriction of movement that comes with it, could also pose a risk to elderly or vulnerable citizens as families are allowed to visit for the first time in five months, President Cyril Ramaphoa cautioned in his weekly newsletter.

The Western Cape, which for months was the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, has made outstanding progress in reducing its infection rate and has passed the peak, allowing it to scale down its field hospital operations.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal is seeing a worrying climb in Covid-19 cases, putting them in second place - behind Gauteng, which has the highest number of cases in the country.

