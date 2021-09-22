30 ANC members in KZN to join DA camp

Durban - Around 30 ANC members and an ANC Msunduzi councillor from KwaZulu-Natal have left the party to join the DA, with just over a month to go before the local government elections. The members have become disillusioned with the ANC and have thus opted to join the opposition, the party said.

“Under the failing ANC, the Municipality of Msunduzi has been in a state of collapse for many years, including being placed under administration. The momentum behind the DA in KZN is growing every day, and the local government elections are shaping up to be a hot contest in the province. “The DA will welcome those who share our values, and who are prepared to work with us to get things done,” it said. DA leader in KZN Francois Rodgers will host a welcome sitting for the new members at an event in Springfield Park on Wednesday.

The DA faced speed bumps in its election campaign this week, after two of its members were hijacked at gunpoint on Monday night just outside Richmond, an area west of the Durban central business district. The DA members were travelling in a vehicle used for campaign purposes, which the unknown assailants set alight. The driver and passenger were tied up and forced to lie face-down. The two DA members were then given the chance to flee the scene.