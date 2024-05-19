30 years of democracy down the drain, promised land never delivered - RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi

Thirty years into a “never delivered” democracy, RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says he will vote again, this time with mixed emotions because “We are very far from our promised land.” All South Africans voted for the first time in 1994 for a democratic government, and Zibi said everyone was excited about it because they hoped for change away from the apartheid regime, but to date, citizens are still in a dire situation.

He blamed the leaders of the old parties for squandering the mandates they had been given. But he said under a RISE Mzansi government, they will ensure that people are freed from poverty, unemployment, crime, financial problems, the housing crisis, and other social ills. RISE Mzansi supporters in a jubilant mood during the address by leader Songezo Zibi. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL “And so here we are, 30 years later, with millions of South Africans going into this election with fear for their lives and the future.

“Our objective as RISE Mzansi is to turn that fear into hope, and to turn that hope into actual transformation,” he said. Zibi was on Saturday addressing his party’s “people’s” rally at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort, Johannesburg ahead of the elections. This is 10 days before the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Zibi told the crowd that his party had a “real” and workable plan to ensure that South Africans were given what they were promised in 1994. This includes creating jobs and reviving the economy, raising R300 billion in three years through a wealth tax to repair the ailing infrastructure, and making clean water accessible to the people. He told the people that none of the ills South Africans faced were an accident or natural disaster, but the result of leaders who were not fit to govern, lead, unite, and also to inspire citizens.