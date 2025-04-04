34 lives lost: Report reveals NHBRC failures in George building collapse tragedy

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane disclosed the findings of an in-depth investigation into the tragic collapse of a multi-storey building in George, which resulted in 34 fatalities two years ago. Addressing the Human Settlements Portfolio Committee on Friday, Simelane revealed that the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) had failed to follow its internal processes during the registration phase of the ill-fated project, leading to catastrophic consequences.

The investigation, executed by the NHBRC Board, was described by Simelane as a “very sad report”, highlighting significant systemic failures within the council. Simelane detailed that several critical lapses occurred, including the failure to properly disclose structural engineering drawings and details. “There were lapses of enrolment requirements which were overlooked by our internal staff at the council. Some things like the attachment of the enrolment certificate happened later, and in some instances, such enrolments were completed eight days after the construction had started.

“There was lapse with regard to structural engineering, drawing, and details which were not fully disclosed as it should have been.” Simelane also said the NHBRC has missing detailed material information on the construction. “Instead of the process being halted for it to be followed, construction continued. The processes of structural design, which are regulated, were not done. The submission was not completed.

“We also missed during the implementation of the project key areas of oversight by NHBRC where the council was supposed to go to the building under construction.” The report, which spans an alarming 250 pages, also underlined the NHBRC’s lack of compliance with building necessities after the building collapse. However, she said the former board had correctly instituted the investigation and acted against the CEO for not taking immediate action post-incident.

“The council instructed that people be put on precautionary suspension but the CEO placed them on special leave. The council was not happy.” Simelane added that the CEO allegedly did not carry out her duties on two executives who were on probation when their performance was not satisfactory. “The council is in the process of charging the CEO and is instituting a disciplinary inquiry.”

DA MP Luyolo Mpiti said the report was indeed tragic for the 34 people who lost their lives during the collapse. “We welcome the department’s steps in suspending the CEO and placing her on leave,” Mpiti said. Responding to questions, Simelane revealed that the building was listed on paper as a single storey whereas it was a multi-storey complex.

“We did not follow processes in terms of registration of the building. It goes to the extent that officials did not deal with technical and financial registration of the project.” Concerns surrounding the NHBRC’s IT systems were also raised. The minister indicated that officials had improperly accessed the system and approved submissions using each other's passwords, allowing for potential malpractice to thrive unchecked.

“After the building collapsed, they tried to re-engineer the inspection record to close gaps they did not inspect. The system allows such. It indicates our technological improvements are necessary.” However, Simelane said the investigation found nothing wrong with the quality of the material used in the construction work. “The processes, systems, and structural designs are what would have led to the collapse of the building.”

Simelane listed the role allegedly played by some of the officials implicated in the approval and oversight of the collapsed building. “We are saying (officials’ names mentioned) must face disciplinary action.” She said the issues found in connection with the contractor, Liatel, have been sent to the South African Police Service (SAPS) to conclude their investigation.

“This is a criminal investigation now, having been referred to SAPS.” Not only was the contractor referred to SAPS, but Simelane said some of the NHBRC officials were referred for criminal investigations as well. She also told the MPs that the investigation did not look at whether the contractor undertook other work after that incident.