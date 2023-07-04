39 KwaZulu-Natal councillors have died in the past 10 months, Salga reveals

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed that in the past 10 months, 39 councillors have died in the province. In a statement issued on Tuesday and attributed to the body’s provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, who is also the mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality anchored in Richards Bay, said 17 of them were assassinated.

Another 17 died of natural causes, while three of them perished in road accidents and two of them died by suicide. Ntuli was commenting on the Monday killing of councillor Innocent “Killer” Mkhwanazi who represented the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) in the Umkhanyakude district municipality and the killing of John Myaka. Myaka was the sole councillor of the ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party) in the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay -Empangeni).

He was killed on Wednesday last week when gunmen stormed his church and killed him while preaching at his church in the township of Enseleni. NEWS: KZN SALGA Chairperson, Thami Ntuli has condemned the continuous killing of councillors in the province. Ntuli says this scourge is a major setback to democracy and people must reject violence as a means to solve disputes. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 4, 2023 Ntuli said there is no doubt that these killings have made KwaZulu-Natal the assassination capital of South Africa. “The KwaZulu-Natal South African Local Government Association (Salga) is appalled and shocked by the recent wave of killings and assassinations targeting councillors in the province.

“These acts of violence not only rob us of dedicated public servants, but also threaten the very fabric of our democracy. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with all councillors who face this atmosphere of fear and insecurity. “Just last week, on Tuesday, the ACDP PR councillor at the City of uMhlathuze Municipality, Cllr JF Myaka, was tragically shot and killed with five bullets while delivering a sermon to his congregants at his church in Enseleni, Richards Bay.

“Shockingly, less than a week later, yesterday, on Monday, another councillor, an IFP councillor in uMkhanyakude District, Cllr K. Mkhwanazi, was also assassinated. UPDATE: KZN CoGTA MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi has sent her condolences to the family of slain IFP Umkhanyakude district municipality Councillor, Innocent “Killer” Mkhwanazi. He was shot dead in Mtubatuba on Monday. Sithole-Moloi says Mkhwanazi was a hard-working public servant. @IOL pic.twitter.com/LdUmxSxjgA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 4, 2023 “He was shot dead, and his bodyguards were injured as they were shot while driving in Mtubatuba. “These heinous incidents and others are profoundly troubling and cause of great concern.

“Figures collected from KZN municipalities for the past 10 months, since September 2022, reveal that, it is now undeniable that assassination is the leading cause of death in KZN,” he said. Ntuli said all cases of this nature should be taken over and investigated by the specialised unit of the SAPS which was announced by police minister Bheki Cele. Furthermore, he pleaded with the public to denounce violence and help nab the assassins.

“As Salga, we were encouraged when the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele established a special investigating team to deal with political assassinations in KZN. “We, therefore, call on the police to hand over the docket to this specialised unit without delay. “Salga calls on all public members to come forward with any information that can assist the investigation into these killings.