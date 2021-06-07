426 new positive Covid-19 cases reported in North West in the past 24 hours

NORTH West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has raised concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases across the province.

Over the past seven days, the province has seen an average of 300 new cases daily. In the past 24 hours, 426 new positive cases were reported. The total number of active cases stands at 6 810.

Sambatha said Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts had been hit hard by the recent resurgence of positive cases.

"The Klerksdorp/Tshepong hospital sounded an alarm yesterday with an increasing number of hospitalisations for coronavirus cases in the district.

“This raises a grave concern for the provincial health system as it points out to a potential crisis if our communities do not take preventative measures to curb the spread of infections.

“We, therefore, urge our communities to assist us to protect our fragile system by adhering to preventative measures."

He expressed concern about the behaviour of people who were living as if there were no pandemic.

“It would seem our people have let their guards down. People are beginning to live as if we are back to normality. We see this in how shopping complexes, taxi ranks and domestic activities like funerals get overcrowded. This is likely to add to more increases in the number of new cases,” Sambatha said.

The public has been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, and to wear masks when in public, ensure physical distancing and regularly wash their hands or sanitise.

Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the province has seen 70 209 vaccines administered.

