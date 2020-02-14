Pretoria - More than 44 million have already been registered in the Electronic Health Patient Registration System registration following patient information collected from over 3000 clinics across the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made these revelations during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) amid plans by the EFF led by Julius Malema to disrupt his address.
Ramaphosa said the fundamental condition for growth and development is a healthy and productive population, with access to quality, affordable health care.
He said his government has noted the enthusiastic support from South Africans during public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI), saying government was putting in place mechanisms for its implementation following the conclusion of the Parliamentary process.
“In preparation for NHI, we have already registered more than 44 million people at over 3,000 clinics in the electronic Health Patient Registration System, and are now implementing this system in hospitals,” Ramaphosa said.