Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A record 48 political parties will contest the May 8 national elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014. Leaders of the political parties gathered in Johannesburg on Wednesday to sign the mandatory electoral code of conduct.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.

"This voter’s roll represents 74.6 [percent] of the total voting age population. Since the first universal voters roll was compiled in 1999, the roll has grown by 47 percent.

Inspired by the Electoral Commission's X’se campaign, young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll."

A record number of political parties will also contest the provincial elections. Gauteng has the highest number of parties at 36. The smallest number is in the Northern Cape at 21.

Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.

African News Agency/ANA

Click here for the latest news around #Elections2019