5 361 new Covid-19 cases recorded as NICD says SA is technically in a third wave

Cape Town - The National Department of Health daily statistics on new infections and deaths showed that 5 361 new Covid-19 cases had been reported.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date was 11 757 176 with 43 776 new tests recorded since Wednesday.

The department said it recorded 54 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. That took the total number of deaths related to the virus to 56 765.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 1 680 373. Of the 54 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 12, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 14 which brings the total to 56 765 deaths.

Graphic supplied by the Health Department

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 1 567 635, representing a recovery rate of 93,3%.

The health department said that an interactive live dashboard is in its final stages of being developed and will go live in due course on all digital platforms - it will undergo various iterations before the final product, however all essential data will be available.

Meanwhile the following static PDF will be posted daily on the website and can also be found on https://sacoronavirus.co.za/2021/06/03/vaccination-statistics-as-at-midnight-on-2-june-2021/

The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found at the following link: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/active-vaccination-sites/

SA is technically in a third wave, says NICD

The country is technically in a third wave, says National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Executive Director, Professor Adrian Puren.

Speaking on SABC’s Morning Live, Puren said technically the situation in the country could be described as a third wave as the whole country had reached the threshold.

“The overall positivity is at 12.7% nationally, but if you could allocate it by province the positive rate could be higher. In Gauteng it’s about 17 %, Free State is about 15%, Northern Cape 23%, North West 18%. So that really means we should really enhance our testing and identity cases in order to get a better sense of the current outbreak in South Africa,” he said