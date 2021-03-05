5 lessons from South Africa’s Covid-19 response

DURBAN - When the South African government took the decision to impose a national lockdown, it faced immense scrutiny from many sectors. The very term itself is a military term and came with a set of restrictions, however, according to co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the lockdown effectively flattened the curve and pushed the country's expected peak from April to June/July.

"Our cases were doubling every two days and we were almost following the same pattern as the UK. We had only a few hundred cases and the early and decisive action by the government in implementing a State of Disaster, closing the country's borders and the lockdown helped to stop the spread early. We flattened the curve early on," he said.

Karim was reflecting on the past year and highlighting key issues relating to the epidemic in a media briefing hosted at the Caprisa offices at the UKZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine yesterday.

He said a change in behaviour and government intervention played a part in lowering the numbers.

Karim shared five lessons from South Africa’s Covid-19 response: