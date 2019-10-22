Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's interview with Mehdi Hasan, who hosts Al Jazeera's Head to Head talk show, has been roundly criticised by South Africans on social media.
Mbete was invited to discuss whether the ANC has betrayed former president Nelson Mandela's legacy in the 25 years since the dawn of democracy.
She was was joined on set by former ANC politician Makhosi Khoza, who resigned from the party in 2017 after calling for then-president Jacob Zuma to step down; former politician and now Watch UK director and author Andrew Feinstein; and ANC member Xolani Xala, the founder of South African Business Abroad and member of the ANC.