5 Things you probably did not know about Adv Michelle le Roux

Johannesburg - Michelle le Roux, the legal counsel of Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan found herself at the centre of a trending issue on social media this week after Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing former Sars commissioner, Tom Moyane told her to “shut up”.

While Le Roux has choses to remain silent on the outburst, scores of people have lambasted Mpofu for his unbecoming behaviour and have come to the defence of Le Roux who was referred to as a junior counsel by Mpofu.

This in turn had led to people asking, who exactly is Michelle Le Roux?

– Le Roux is a member of the Johannesburg Bar and practises in the areas of general commercial and regulatory law, competition law and administrative law. She has experience in class action litigations and other complex litigations.

– She is an adjunct professor at the Law School of UCT where she lectures in competition law. She also serves as the chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Panel regarding amendments to the Competition Act.