Cape Town - It is unacceptable that a large number of South African Police Service (SAPS) officers serving in the family violence, child protection, and sexual offence (FCS) units have themselves got criminal records, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

The DA was deeply disturbed by a reply to a parliamentary question which revealed that 57 SAPS members working at FCS units had criminal records, DA spokesperson Zakhele Mbhele said.

"We call on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to urgently brief parliament's police portfolio committee on how he intends to root out these members whose crimes include at least three cases of culpable homicide, seven of common assault, two of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one instance of pointing a firearm," he said.

Other crimes included driving under the influence, reckless or negligent driving, fraud, loss of firearms, and defeating the ends of justice and theft.

"These are patently not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic or sexual violence. It is quite clear from the questionable conduct of these members that they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the extremely high levels of violence against women and children.

"This is an indictment on both the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula and the entire SAPS leadership. It is totally unacceptable that the FCS units has compromised members."

"The DA will hold minister Mbalula to account to root out these officers and to replace them with untainted individuals who will diligently bring justice to the victims and survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence," Mbhele said.

African News Agency/ANA