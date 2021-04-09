62 Covid-19 deaths, 1366 new cases reported

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 1 366 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday bringing the cumulative number of cases for South Africa to 1 554 975. Mkhize said: "Today, 62 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 11, Gauteng 8, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 5, North West 30, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 0. This brings the total to 53 173 deaths. “We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.” The cumulative total of tests conducted is 10 055 899 with 35 874 tests completed since the last report, Mkhize said. Cumulative recoveries stand at 1 480 632, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 283 629.

Graphic supplied by the Health Department

Graphic supplied by the Health Department

Graphic supplied by the Health Department

Vaccine registration for persons 65 and over is not open yet

The Department of Health has slammed reports that people 65 and over can register for vaccines. Earlier on Thursday, messages began circulating on social media, sending communities into a frenzy.

"Vaccine registration is now open for people ages 65 and over. Please register the elderly for their vaccines as soon as possible. Even if you under 65 you can still register for now. Your turn will be according to the phased in approach," the message claimed.

Spokesperson at the Department of Health, Popo Maja, said the message was not true.

"The Department of Health alerts the public (that) the rumours circulating on social media claiming that the registration is now open for the elderly people of 65 of age are obnoxious and completely false. These rumours are designed to cause panic and unnecessary public disquiet. We urge the public to ignore such rumours and disinformation. The Ministry of Health will make an announcement at an opportune moment," Maja said.