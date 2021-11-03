68 percent of voters say they were vaccinated ahead of the municipal elections

Tshwane – About 68% of voters have indicated that they were vaccinated before they cast their ballots on November 1 during the 6th local government elections. This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The HSRC also stated that 92% of voters stated that they were convinced that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had done enough to protect voters from Covid-19 at their voting stations. “Ninety-two percent of voters were convinced that the commission had done enough to protect voters from Covid-19 at their voting stations, with only 3% dissatisfied and 5% neutral or uncertain. Provincially, this varies between 84% in the Western Cape and 98% in Mpumalanga," acting strategic leader and research director at the HSRC Dr Benjamin Roberts said. Roberts presented the findings at the IEC National Results Operation Centre in Tshwane Events Centre.

Roberts said this is higher than the national average, suggesting that there was a greater tendency among the vaccinated to turn out and cast their ballot than the unvaccinated. The IEC commissioned the HSRC in 2021 to conduct two studies related to the 2021 Local Government Elections: firstly a Voter Participation Survey (VPS), which was conducted in September-October 2021, and secondly an Election Satisfaction Survey (ESS) conducted on election day. The main aim of the Election Satisfaction Survey was to determine opinions and perceptions of voters regarding the freeness and fairness of the electoral process. A further aim of the study was to assess the operational efficiency of the IEC in managing the 2021 polls.

The council said this was important in evaluating the credibility and integrity of the 2021 elections. Prof Narnia Bohler Muller stressed that these were the voices of the voters who gave their view on the experience of voting on voting day. When it came to safety and security, Roberts said about 93% of voters expressed satisfaction with the safety and security that was provided at their voting stations, while 2% were discontent and 4% were neutral or uncertain.