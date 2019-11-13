Durban - When President Cyril Ramaphosa took office six months ago there was hope that he would advocate for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community in Sub-Saharan Africa.
However, according to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) little has in practice been done to protect the rights of the LGBTQI+ community. This has been exacerbated by deputy president David Mabuza who this week told the National Council of Provinces (NCoP) that the South African government could not interfere in affairs of Uganda, which treats homosexuality as a crime.
Ugandans convicted under the country's draconian laws could face life imprisonment and there is currently a push to pass a new law which would allow judges to impose the death sentence.