Parliament - African National Congress (ANC) MP Thandi Modise will go up against Thembekile Majola of the Democratic Alliance in a secret vote to be settled after lunchtime which will determine the new Speaker of the National Assembly. Modise was nominated by Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and seconded by Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng pointed out that there was a slight mistake in the nomination form, which had incorrectly listed Modise as already being the Speaker before her official election. He joked that since South Africans were very litigious and the matter could well head to court, Dlamini-Zuma should redo the form.

Despite the ANC having the numbers to push through a vote in favour of Modise, the DA decided to nominate Majola, a former Speaker of the Western Cape legislature.

The vote will take place via secret ballot when MPs return after lunch. This will be followed by the elections of a deputy speaker and the president of the country.

Earlier during proceedings, parliamentarians swore to uphold and obey the Constitution, marking them officially becoming MPs.

