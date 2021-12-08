7 000 copies of ’Breakthrough’ donated to high schools to help in nation-building

Johannesburg - In an act of generosity and nation building for high school learners around the country, the authors of the book Breakthrough, which details the build up and negotiations that led to South Africa’s 1994 democracy, have donated 7 000 copies of the book to the country’s high schools. Authored by anti apartheid Struggle veterans Pallo Jordan and Mac Maharaj, Breakthrough is described as an accessible and authoritative account of the power struggles and secret talks that led to the formal negotiations between the ANC and then National Party government.

Now high school learners from across the country will have an opportunity to delve into the treasure trove of South African history that led to what is now 27 years of a free and democratic country after the donation of the 7 000 copies to high schools in the country. Ian Dennewill, from publishers Penguin Random House, said that because the book was an integral part of the country’s history, the authors approached potential sponsors to make it available to a high-school audience. Breakthrough - The Struggles And Secret Talks That Brought Apartheid South Africa To The Negotiating Table by Mac Maharaj, Z. Pallo Jordan “Through their generous sponsorship, and with the approval of the national and provincial education departments, every high school in South Africa was sent a copy of the book, to be placed in their school library so that learners, educators and staff can access it,” Dennewill said.

