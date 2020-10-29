7 highlights from Duduzane Zuma’s tell-all interview

Durban — Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, made some startling revelations in a tell-all interview with Newzroom Afrika, where he spoke candidly about his life in Dubai and allegations levelled against him at the Zondo Commission into State Capture. Forced to live in Dubai : Duduzane said he was forced to live in Dubai after South African banks froze his bank accounts. Made him a better man : “I actually have to thank the former deputy finance minister and others for forcing me to have gone and plied my trade elsewhere because it’s made me a better person, it’s made me a better businessman, it’s made me prove to myself that I can exist outside of the South African confines,” he said. Thankful to those who implicated him state capture : The 36-year-old said he was “thankful to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and others” who fingered him as one of those behind state capture, allegedly facilitated by his father. Does not harbour resentment : Zuma said he did not harbour resentment towards people such as Jonas. “What they do, I understand why they’re doing it. Good luck to why they’re doing it.”

Walking his own path : The charismatic younger Zuma said he was not getting involved in petty political squabbles. “I’m walking my path, I know where I need to get to and I’m going to do what I need to do. I’m not here to get involved in petty squabbles," he said.

No need to cross examine anybody who made state capture allegations against him : Zuma said he had said his part during his appearance before the Zondo Commission and, therefore, saw no need to cross examine those who had damaged his name. "When it comes to rumour-mongering, allegations, innuendos and rhetorics that exist, I’m not here to play to the gallery. I’m not here to deal with people’s issues or squabbles. I’m here to live my life, to make a difference to my family and others," he said.

Not living off the proceeds of criminal activity: He was quick to add that he was not living his life in Dubai off the proceeds of any criminal activity.

But wait, what does Duduzane do in Dubai?

We don’t know. Despite being quite candid in the interview, he declined to speak about his business in Dubai.

