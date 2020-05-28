7 things to know about the level 3 lockdown regulations

While the curfew which at Level 4 restricted people to their homes between 8pm at night and 5am in the morning has been lifted, a number of restrictions on movement remain in place.

Likewise, the ban on alcohol sales has been lifted but the regulations only permit for liquor to be sold at predetermined times, and under strict conditions. As South Africa prepares for the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, government's Coronavirus Command Council has clarified the new regulations which will govern the lives of citizens from June 1.





Here's a look at 7 important Level 3 regulations:





Movement of people





People may only leave their homes for work, to procure groceries and essential services, exercise or perform any of the other activities permitted under Level 3.





Pupils and tertiary students may travel between their homes and their institutions of learning.





You may not move between provinces, metropolitan areas or districts except in the course of performing a service permitted under level 3, to attend a funeral, transport mortal remains, care for a sick relative or for work purposes. In each instance, a permit is required.





You may move house, but you will need a permit from the relevant authority.









Domestic workers and private carers





All domestic workers and other care workers employed in private households may return to work, as long as their employer ensures that adequate safety measures are in place.





The employer is also required to issue them with a permit.





Exercise





The restriction on the hours when people can exercise have been eased, but not completely lifted.





You may now exercise at any time between 6am and 6pm, as long as it is not an organised group activity.









Sale and transport of alcohol





Alcohol will be sold only on Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. No alcohol sales are permitted on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays.





Online sales of alcohol are not permitted under level 3 of the lockdown.





The transportation and distribution of alcohol is permitted from Friday, May 29, in preparation for the opening of liquor outlets on June 1.





Traders will be permitted to sell alcohol for consumption off-site and the consumption of alcohol at the place of sale is prohibited.





Gatherings





Only funerals and religious gatherings are permitted and these are capped at 50 persons, depending on the size of the place of worship.

All health protocols and social distancing measures must be adhered to as provided for directions that have been issued by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.



Hotspot areas

In the coronavirus hotspots announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Justice Cluster will conduct patrols, roadblocks, and vehicle check points.





The South African Police, SANDF and local law enforcement authorities will work together to control movement in these areas.





Borders





The country's borders remain closed, except for the movement of goods and the repatriation of citizens.



