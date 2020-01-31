Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is the new deputy public protector, but who is she?

Johannesburg - The Office of the Public Protector has a new deputy following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Friday that he had took the decision to appoint Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

Gcaleka takes over from Kevin Malunga, whose term as the deputy public protector ended in November last year.

The new deputy public protector was appointed after a gruelling selection process in Parliament. She was chosen from eight candidates. 

Among those who were shortlisted, was Sars senior legal manager, Moshoeshoe Toba, advocate Shadrack Nkuna, advocate Noxolo Mbangeni, who is a deputy director of public administration investigations at the Public Service Commission; East London-based advocate Lwasi Phumelela Kubukeli and advocate Puleng Matshelo.

Gcaleka, 38, was hailed in her nomination for the position with her vast experience in the government through various positions. She was nominated by Advocate Adele Barnard for the post.

Here are a few facts about Gcaleka.

  • She was born in KwaZulu-Natal, where she matriculated from Ixopo's Little Flower High School in 1998. She went on to study law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she later obtained her LLB degree in 2003. She is currently reading for her masters degree in commercial law at the University of Johannesburg. 
  • She was admitted as an advocate in November 2006 and has more than 14 years legal experience, with 8 years of senior management experience. 
  • She has held various roles in the state which include; special advisor and senior advocate, former senior deputy director of public prosecutions.
  • She has served chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa.
  • She is a member of the Black Lawyers Association.
  • She served as an advisor to former minister Malusi Gigaba both when he served as a minister at Home Affairs and at National Treasury. 
  • She speaks six official languages in South Africa, ie. isiZulu, English, Setswana, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and Sesotho.
Political Bureau