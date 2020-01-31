Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka is the new deputy public protector, but who is she?

Johannesburg - The Office of the Public Protector has a new deputy following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Friday that he had took the decision to appoint Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Gcaleka takes over from Kevin Malunga, whose term as the deputy public protector ended in November last year.

The new deputy public protector was appointed after a gruelling selection process in Parliament. She was chosen from eight candidates.

Among those who were shortlisted, was Sars senior legal manager, Moshoeshoe Toba, advocate Shadrack Nkuna, advocate Noxolo Mbangeni, who is a deputy director of public administration investigations at the Public Service Commission; East London-based advocate Lwasi Phumelela Kubukeli and advocate Puleng Matshelo.

Gcaleka, 38, was hailed in her nomination for the position with her vast experience in the government through various positions. She was nominated by Advocate Adele Barnard for the post.