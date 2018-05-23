Godfrey Lebeya has been appointed as the new head of the Hawks. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Johannesburg - Communications Minister Novula Mokonyane has announced the appointment of Advocate (Dr) Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Hawks.





Lebeya takes over from Yolisa Matakata who was acting in the position since the firing of Berning Ntlemeza by former minister Fikile Mbalula.





He has over 30 years’ experience in the police service and his appointment has been widely welcomed.





Lebeya describes himself in his LinkdIn profile as a police officer, lawyer and academic.









Here are some more facts about him:





* He served as Lieutenant General in the South African Police Service (SAPS)





* He was appointed as deputy National Commissioner. He served in the role from February 2011 until May 2016





* He has been an advocate for 3 years.





* In 2014 he took SAPS and former Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega to court because of threats that he might be removed from his position as deputy national commissioner.





* The court ordered that he should be consulted before being moved to any other department.





* He was a witness in the inquest against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. Mdluli was being investigated for his involvement in the deathof a lover's partner.





* Lebeya has a Masters of Laws in criminal law from the University of South Africa and is a Doctor of laws (LDD) in criminal law; specialising on the subject of organised crime.



