IEC SouthAfrica CEO Sy Mamabolo Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Cape Town - The Electoral Commission of South Africa believes it is on the right track in conducting elections in May after 700 000 new voters turned up to register at the weekend. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo told the media in Cape Town on Tuesday that this has pushed the number to 26.7 million voters on the voters roll.

Mamabolo said out of 700 000 new voters 81% were the youth and 52% were women.

“Combined with new registrations during the March 2018 registration weekend, the voters' roll has seen 1.19 million new voters added ahead of the upcoming elections,” said Mamabolo.

However, the IEC expressed concern that there were still millions of young people who have not yet registered.

Mamabolo said there was still an opportunity for them to come forward before the announcement of the election date.

The elections have been dubbed the most crucial polls since the dawn of democracy.

Political Bureau



