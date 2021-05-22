72 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Free State as confirmed cases in SA rise by 3332

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday reported 151 deaths in South Africa due to Covid-19, with 72 of them recorded in the Free State.

The Eastern Cape reported 6 deaths, Gauteng 20, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 15, which brings the total to 55 719 deaths.

Provinces are continuing with their Covid-19 mortality audits, Mkhize said.

As of Friday the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 628 335, a rise of 3 332 .

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 534 350 representing a recovery rate of 94,2%.

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations, Mkhize said.

The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at 18.30 Friday was 161 717. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.